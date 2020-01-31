

Atiq pledges to make Dhaka a smart city

Atiq, also the former mayor of the Dhaka North, told the Daily Observe that he would focus on special attention to the renovation of the newly included 18 wards.

In an oblique reference to his rival BNP candidate Atiq alleged that his opposition brought terrorists from outside to disrupt the electoral atmosphere.

"We would go for a year-long anti-mosquito drive and build a sustainable waste management system introducing a recycling method to extract

resources from wastes."

He said he would create area-based parks and playgrounds for all people and set up adequate slaughtering houses to ensure hygiene in meat market.

Atiq also pledged to take steps against air pollution which is one of the major problems of the city as Dhaka ranked among the most unlivable cities of the world.

To make the city functioning, he promised to ensure sufficient footpath network across the city, an integrated traffic management system to reduce traffic jam, rehabilitation of hawkers and employment for unemployed, separate bicycle lane at possible locations, smart bus and truck terminals, multi-storey parking and transport facilities for the students.

He said he wanted to make north Dhaka city modern by installing 'Sabar Dhaka App', setting up electric bus services, digital civic services including holding tax, birth and death registrations and trade licenses.

"Dhaka city management will be automated though 'digital taxation' to establish good governance and fight organizational corruption," he added.

Referring to strengthening online tax system, Atiqul Islam said city corporation tax automation system will be started working within next six months and face-to-face types of all services and corruption will come down.

The apparel entrepreneur turned politician also have dreamt to set up 'digital command centre' to make the city disaster resilient and more secured, modernise the community centers and ensure their multiple uses and establishment of cultural centre at every locality.

















Expressing his hope to win Dhaka North City Corporation polls Awami League mayoral candidate pledged to turn the capital into a smart city with all kinds of modern facilities.Atiq, also the former mayor of the Dhaka North, told the Daily Observe that he would focus on special attention to the renovation of the newly included 18 wards.In an oblique reference to his rival BNP candidate Atiq alleged that his opposition brought terrorists from outside to disrupt the electoral atmosphere."We would go for a year-long anti-mosquito drive and build a sustainable waste management system introducing a recycling method to extractresources from wastes."He said he would create area-based parks and playgrounds for all people and set up adequate slaughtering houses to ensure hygiene in meat market.Atiq also pledged to take steps against air pollution which is one of the major problems of the city as Dhaka ranked among the most unlivable cities of the world.To make the city functioning, he promised to ensure sufficient footpath network across the city, an integrated traffic management system to reduce traffic jam, rehabilitation of hawkers and employment for unemployed, separate bicycle lane at possible locations, smart bus and truck terminals, multi-storey parking and transport facilities for the students.He said he wanted to make north Dhaka city modern by installing 'Sabar Dhaka App', setting up electric bus services, digital civic services including holding tax, birth and death registrations and trade licenses."Dhaka city management will be automated though 'digital taxation' to establish good governance and fight organizational corruption," he added.Referring to strengthening online tax system, Atiqul Islam said city corporation tax automation system will be started working within next six months and face-to-face types of all services and corruption will come down.The apparel entrepreneur turned politician also have dreamt to set up 'digital command centre' to make the city disaster resilient and more secured, modernise the community centers and ensure their multiple uses and establishment of cultural centre at every locality.