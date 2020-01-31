Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:09 AM
Home Front Page

mayor aspirants confident of victory

Atiq pledges to make Dhaka a smart city

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Atiq pledges to make Dhaka a smart city

Atiq pledges to make Dhaka a smart city

Expressing his hope to win Dhaka North City Corporation polls Awami League mayoral candidate pledged to turn the capital into a smart city with all kinds of modern facilities.
Atiq, also the former mayor of the Dhaka North, told the Daily Observe that he would focus on special attention to the renovation of the newly included 18 wards.
In an oblique reference to his rival BNP candidate Atiq alleged that his opposition brought terrorists from outside to disrupt the electoral atmosphere.
"We would go for a year-long anti-mosquito drive and build a sustainable waste management system introducing a recycling method to extract
resources from wastes."
He said he would create area-based parks and playgrounds for all people and set up adequate slaughtering houses to ensure hygiene in meat market.
Atiq also pledged to take steps against air pollution which is one of the major problems of the city as Dhaka ranked among the most unlivable cities of the world.
To make the city functioning, he promised to ensure sufficient footpath network across the city, an integrated traffic management system to reduce traffic jam, rehabilitation of hawkers and employment for unemployed, separate bicycle lane at possible locations, smart bus and truck terminals, multi-storey parking and transport facilities for the students.
He said he wanted to make north Dhaka city modern by installing 'Sabar Dhaka App', setting up electric bus services, digital civic services including holding tax, birth and death registrations and trade licenses.
"Dhaka city management will be automated though 'digital taxation' to establish good governance and fight organizational corruption," he added.
Referring to strengthening online tax system, Atiqul Islam said city corporation tax automation system will be started working within next six months and face-to-face types of all services and corruption will come down.
The apparel entrepreneur turned politician also have dreamt to set up 'digital command centre' to make the city disaster resilient and more secured, modernise the community centers and ensure their multiple uses and establishment of cultural centre at every locality.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus reaches all China regions, death toll rises to 170
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
Foreign diplomats to observe city polls
Carry photo IDs on polls Day: RAB DG
No vulnerable polling centre: Home Minister
Tabith confident of winning city polls
Atiq pledges to make Dhaka a smart city
I’ll be elected if voters can vote: Ishraque


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft