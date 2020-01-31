

I’ll be elected if voters can vote: Ishraque

"If the voters can exercise their voting rights, I will be elected as a mayor of DSCC," he said while talking to the Daily Observer.

Ishraque said people want to establish their voting rights as a citizen. They want to exercise their voting rights but the ruling party is playing with their voting rights.

The present government is holding the polls at the expense of public fund but the people cannot exercise their voting rights during

its tenure. About level playing field in the city polls, he said, "We have complained to the Election Commission (EC) claiming that level playing field has not yet been created for the city polls. The EC hasn't taken any steps to stop oppression on the opposition ahead of the polls."

The EC is playing partial role in favour of the ruling party candidates, he alleged, adding that the ruling Awami League is also centrally planning to capture the polling centres. That's why they brought terrorists from outside of Dhaka.

About the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), he said people still want transparent election procedure. They want to know about the internal mechanism of the EVMs.

"But, unfortunately we don't know about the programming of the machines."

Ishraque claimed that Awami League is afraid of the election after observing the mass supports in favour of BNP. That's why the ruling party is attacking the opposition and the leaders and activists of BNP are being arrested.

About appointing polling agents to all polling centres, he said their polling agents are ready and the party activist are prepared to help the people to cast their votes on February 1.

Ishraque said he would cast his vote with his family members, party leaders and activists at Sahid Shahjahan Primary Government School on the RK Mission Road Gopibagh.

















