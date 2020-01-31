

Taposh hopes to win polls

He hoped that he would win the election.

Meanwhile, all mayoral and councilor candidates of the two corporation polls on Thursday conducted their campaigns as their last-ditch effort.

While talking to this correspondent on Thursday, Taposh said, "He is hopeful about winning election. I think the city dwellers accepted cordially the manifesto and development outlines we have given."

"We set the outlines consulting with experts. So, people will vote me for the betterment of city residents." Taposh requested all voters to go to polling centers and cast their votes sincerely.

He alleged that opponent BNP is planning to occupy around 170 polling centers. "Our activists will also remain alert. No one would be allowed to occupy any polling stations," he added.

He said, "We have heard that BNP hired terrorists groups from outside of Dhaka to occupy the polling centers."

People saw BNP mayoral candidate's PS was detained for firing from his licensed arms while campaigning in the city recently, he alleged.

The AL candidate also requested the Election Commission (EC) and law enforcers to take proper steps to maintain good ambience on the polling date.

"I hope the EC will be aware of maintaining congenial atmosphere for the voters to cast vote without fear," he added.

The ruling party's candidate operated his last day campaigning at Gopibagh area in capital. Then he participated in a 'Mujib Year' rally organized by AL.

















