Number of women candidates in city polls very poor





Although political parties are committed to ensuring 30 per cent women representation in all stages, the number is very poor in the city elections. The women candidates are contesting only for the post of general and women ward councillors.

There are no female candidates running for the two mayoral posts.

According to the EC statistics, six persons have been contesting for the mayoral post of DNCC while 251 persons are fighting for 54 general ward councillor posts and 77 persons for 18 reserved women ward councillor posts. At the same time, seven persons are contesting for mayoral post of DSCC while 335 persons are fighting for 75 general ward councilor posts and 82 persons for 25 reserved women ward councillor posts.

According to the election commission ((EC) data, of the total candidates only 177 are female and the rests are male candidates. The female candidates are contesting only for the posts of general and women ward councillors. .

The statistics of the EC states that among the female candidates, only 18 are contesting for the post of general ward councillors while 159 contesting for reserved women ward councillor seats.

Of the total women candidates contesting for general councillor seats, only six women were nominated by the two major political parties of the country - ruling Awami League and opposition BNP. The rests 12 women candidates are contesting independently without getting their party nominations or support. But, the two parties have extended their support for the women candidates contesting for the posts of reserved women councillor seats.

The EC statistics states that in last city corporation polls of 2015, the number of women candidates for general ward councillors was 23.

The rights' groups and gender experts claimed that lack of political will is the main reason behind decrease in the number of women candidates in the city corporation elections.

However, they also raise questions about the current World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report that shows Bangladesh's tremendous success in regards of gender gaps.

Rokeya Kabir, president of Nari Progoti, said that there is huge gender gap between the ratio of men and women candidates in the upcoming Dhaka City Corporation elections.

Rejecting the recent report of the WEF, she said that there is still huge gender gap existing in the political arena in Bangladesh.

"The report surprises us, as the burning example of our city corporation election where very less number of women is participating. Two major political parties haven't also nominated or supported women candidates. This is a burning example of gender inequality," she said.

However, many political and rights activists including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) demanded at least 33 per cent women participation in the elections. To ensure it, they opined that it should be mandatory for each political party to nominate at least 33 per cent women candidates.

Rakhi Purakayestho, Andolon Secretary of BMP said if all political parties ensure the number, then we could see the real reflection of women empowerment from centre to the grass roots level.

Emphasizing a safe city for women, she said we will not be able to get a women friendly Dhaka city unless we increase the number of women member in the city corporation election.

According to the third amendment of the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972, political parties have to keep at least 33 per cent of all committee positions, including the central committees, for women.

Focusing on the issue, she said not only more women representation at the committee level is needed but they must also be President, General Secretary and Organising Secretary of the political parties.

"Actually such posts give women more dignity and power to help in manifesting women's talents," Rakhi Purakayestho said.

The issue of Women's direct contest in the election is still untouched, women are bringing tremendous success in every sector still they are not given direct contest with their male counterpart candidates.

On condition of anonymity, a woman member candidate who has been nominated for general councillor's position said that she finds it disgraceful as she is not given the opportunity to contest in the election directly, rather from reserved seat.

Aleya Sarwar Daisy, an Awami League nominated ward councillor aspirant, said women are not given enough opportunities to work in Bangladesh as a result of the patriarchal nature of society.

Ferdousi, the BNP candidate in DNCC Ward No. 8, is contesting the general ward councillor elections for the third time, said that women must be given the opportunity contest directly.

A total of 586 aspirants are contesting the elections for the posts of councillors in 129 general wards under the bifurcated city corporations under non-partisan symbols. Among them, 335 candidates are seeking election as ward councillors in Dhaka North with another 251 hopefuls vying for the post in Dhaka South.

















