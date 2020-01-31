Stage set for city poll tomorrow



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members patrolling Motijheel area in Dhaka on Thursday, ahead of the city corporation elections scheduled to be held on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Electioneering in the two city corporations ended on Thursday midnight.

For the first time, electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in all the polling centres in DNCC and DSCC.

The Election Commission has asked authorities concerned including the law enforcing agencies to help hold the elections in free, fair and neutral manner. The EC has taken special measures for preventing probable pre and post election violence by miscreants and terrorists.

The EC has completed all preparation for holding the DNCC and DSCC polls in free, fair and impartial

manner, an election commissioner told Daily Observer on Thursday.

The Commission has asked law enforcers to maintain the law and order situation and prevent all pre and post election violence during the city polls, he added.

Meanwhile, the candidates of the AL and BNP have traded allegations of violation of the electoral code of conduct during campaigns against each other.

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has said the EC is committed to hold the city polls in a free, fair and neutral manner. The commission has deployed necessary number of law enforcers of different agencies for maintaining law and order during the polls. It would take stern action against any kind of violation of the electoral laws, he said.

The EC has deployed around 50,000 personnel of different law enforcement agencies including police, RAB, BGB, Ansar and VDP to ensure peaceful atmosphere during the DNCC and DSCC polls.

65 platoons BGB has been deployed to maintain the law and order situation while 129 executive and 64 judicial magistrates have been also deployed in the polls for holding the polls in free, fair and impartial manner.

EC officials said mobile and striking forces have been deployed today to continue their duty till February 1, according to the circular issued by the Home Ministry.

Eighteen members of the law enforcing agencies will be deployed at vulnerable polling stations while 16 members at the general polling stations. The EC has allocated Tk 20 crore for the law enforcing agencies.

Two personnel of Armed Force Division will be deployed for the technical assistance of EVM operations. EVMs will be used for casting votes at all centres. Over 30,000 EVMs have been made ready for holding the two city polls.

The EC has setup 2,473 polling stations in these two city corporations. Some 13,514 polling booths have been setup for the polls, according to the EC.

However, EC officials claimed that there is no problem or technical glitch found in the new EVM. The machines are totally fault-free and easier to use. The EC has sufficient number of EVMs for use in the upcoming city polls.

EC officials said the Commission will make double the number of EVMs ready against the number of polling booths in the city polls.

Heavy weight candidates were busy about holding their last minute election campaigning at their election areas. They have given pledges to voters to win the polls and make the city as developed one.

According to the electoral laws, all kinds of election campaigning will be stopped 32 hours before the elections day.

On December 22, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the election schedules for the two city corporations in the capital on January 30. But after a flurry of objections, the EC deferred the polls date to February 1 from January 30 as it coincided with the Saraswati Puja.

In the upcoming elections, over 54 lakhs voters -- 3,035,621 in DNCC and 2,767,488 in DSCC-- will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise rights.

The number of possible polling stations is 1,349 in 54 wards of the DNCC, while 1,124 in 75 wards of the DSCC polls.

The Commission will monitor the polls where close circuit cameras have been installed at polling centres.









Heavy weight candidates are-AL candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of DSCC, Atiqul Islam of DNCC and BNP candidate Ishraque Hossain of DSCC and Tabith Awal of DNCC will contest the mayoral race in the polls.





