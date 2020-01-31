Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Front Page

FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday urged foreign diplomats to follow the code of conduct and apply sense (their) of responsibility in dealing country's domestic affairs.
Expressing annoyance against foreign diplomats for what he said interference in Bangladesh's domestic affairs the Foreign Minister said, "We expect that they'll follow their sense of responsibility."
The minister was speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon.
The Foreign Minister said the Election Commission will decide who to go to observe polls, "We've a code of conduct.
Diplomats do have, too. We expect they'll work as per the code of conduct."
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed all concerned to have a 'model' election without any interference from the government," he said.
"We've a very fair and judicious system. We're very transparent. Our election will be a very transparent one," he said.
Diplomats stationed in Dhaka in some cases interfere too much in domestic issues going beyond their own duties which are regrettable, he observed.
When asked what action will be taken if they violate the code of conduct, Dr Momen said in that case they will tell them (diplomats) to leave.
Earlier, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said this is duty of the diplomats to talk to people and know what is going on in the country.
The USA, UK, UN and Foreign missions announced that they will monitor the election and hope that the election will be a peaceful one.




