Ishraque's PS held for ‘shooting’ during BNP-AL clash





The detainee was identified as Ariful Islam, 47, personal secretary to BNP mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation Ishraque Hossain, and a former leader of Chhatra Dal.

According to Additional Commissioner Abdul Baten of the Detective Branch of DMP (DB), a gun and 50 bullets were recovered from his possession, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Abdul Baten said at a press briefing at DMP Media Centre.

The bullet caps recovered from the spot on January 26 primarily matched with the bullets of his pistol, Abdul Baten said, adding that a case will be filed against Ariful under the Arms Act.

Ariful was identified after examining video footage collected from nearby areas, Abdul Baten said. Ariful also admitted opening fire during the clash during primary interrogation, the police official said.

According to a few local BNP activists, Ishraque was leading a procession back to his home in Gopibagh when they were attacked by Awami League activists near the Central Women's College.

A dozen people, including a journalist, were injured in the skirmish between the rival groups near Gopibagh's Central Women's College. Both sides alleged shootings by their rivals.

The two sides traded blows for about 40 minutes during which several vehicles were damaged.

Police remanded five people in custody after arresting them in a case over the incident filed with the Wari Police Station.

They later arrested Ariful in Dhaka's Hatirjheel around 12:45am on Thursday.









The DB was conducting a shadow investigation of the incident alongside local police, DB police said.

Law enforcers identified Ariful after reviewing photos and videos of the clashes in the media along with CCTV footage of the incident.



