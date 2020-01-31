Swaraswati Puja celebrated





The Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the Bengali month of Maagh every year when the Hindus worship goddess Saraswati to mark the coming of spring.

According to Hindu faith, "Devi Saraswati" is the goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is in its full grandeur.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, greeting the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.

The most decorative and gorgeous celebration of Saraswati Puja was arranged on the premises of Jagannath Hall in Dhaka University.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das visited Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University and greeting exchange where students from different departments, institutes and faculties have made a total of 70 Puja Mandaps on the playground of the dormitory this year.

To mark the celebration, the hall administration arranged a bunny archana programme at Upashonaloy (place of worship), dormitory's central puja mandap premises.

Fine Arts Faculty students have taken the lead at the Jagannath Hall puja with their creative and artistic works in the middle of a pond at the dormitory compound.















