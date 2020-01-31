Hearing on charge framing against 25 accused Feb 17





Judge KM Imrul Kayesh of the Metropolitan Session Judges' Court, Dhaka, passed the order.

Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul said the case will be shifted to the speedy trial tribunal for quick trial. However, the gazette notification from the Ministry of Home in this regard is yet to reach the court.

Of the 25 accused, 22 were produced before the court while the rest three -Morsheduzzaman Jishan, Mustafa Rafid and Ehtashamul Rabbi Tanim - are still on the run.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at BUET, was tortured to death by some leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) BUET unit at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university on October 7.

Abrar's father filed a murder case against 19 people with Chawkbazar Police Station on the day.

On October 11, the BUET authorities banned all political activities on the campus and suspended all the 19 accused in the murder case.

Twenty-two accused are behind the bars and eight of them gave confessional statements before the court.

On November 13, police submitted a charge sheet against 25 students of BUET in the case.

On January 12, Morshed Amartya Islam, one of the four fugitive accused in Abrar Fahad murder case, surrendered before a Dhaka Court. Later, the court sent him to jail, rejecting his bail petition.









On January 13, the case was shifted to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Dhaka, from Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court for trial.





