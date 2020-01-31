Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:08 AM
Home Back Page

Shot fired at Indian protest against CAA, one hurt

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

NEW DELHI, Jan 30: An unidentified man fired at a protest against India's new citizenship law near a university in Delhi on Thursday, wounding a student, witnesses said, the first such incident in the capital during more than a month of demonstrations.
Witnesses said the man holding a gun shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University, before firing at them.  "The police stood nearby," Ahmed Zahir, a witness, told Reuters.
A Reuters photograph showed the man, dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a single-barrel weapon, standing meters away from dozens of policemen outside the university, where more than 1,000 protesters had gathered for a march.     -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shot fired at Indian protest against CAA, one hurt
Govt announces 15 per cent incentives on rice export
370 Bangladeshis registered in China, willing to return: FM
Hasina urges youths to be employers, not employees
Malek made info commissioner
Bangladesh storms into U-19 World Cup semis
UK bids adieu to EU
Tabith urges EC to ensure free, fair polls


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft