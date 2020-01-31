Shot fired at Indian protest against CAA, one hurt

NEW DELHI, Jan 30: An unidentified man fired at a protest against India's new citizenship law near a university in Delhi on Thursday, wounding a student, witnesses said, the first such incident in the capital during more than a month of demonstrations.

Witnesses said the man holding a gun shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University, before firing at them. "The police stood nearby," Ahmed Zahir, a witness, told Reuters.

A Reuters photograph showed the man, dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a single-barrel weapon, standing meters away from dozens of policemen outside the university, where more than 1,000 protesters had gathered for a march. -REUTERS