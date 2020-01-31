Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:08 AM
Home Back Page

Govt announces 15 per cent incentives on rice export

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

The government has decided to give 15 percent incentives on rice export.
The incentives will be available until June 30, the Bangladesh Bank said in a circular to chief executives of all banks on Thursday.
"We have been thinking about it for quite sometime. The decision basically aims to help the farmers," Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said.
He brushed aside concerns over a possible price spike in case of a supply squeeze in the domestic market due to the efforts to boost export.
"No, there is no reason for a price hike. We have sufficient stock of rice," he said.
The minister claimed that "a lack of customers" for the rice being sold by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh indicates there is "no hike in prices", especially of the coarse varieties.
Agro-economist M Asaduzzaman said the government "must also ensure that the farmers, not middlemen, benefit from the incentives". "Negligence in monitoring will lead the incentives to the pockets of a few mill owners and exporters," he warned.
The researcher at the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies was sceptical about the demand for the parboiled rice from Bangladesh in the international market.
Those exporting rice collected from farmers of the country and processed in mills outside the Economic Processing Zones or Economic Zones will be able to apply for the incentives.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shot fired at Indian protest against CAA, one hurt
Govt announces 15 per cent incentives on rice export
370 Bangladeshis registered in China, willing to return: FM
Hasina urges youths to be employers, not employees
Malek made info commissioner
Bangladesh storms into U-19 World Cup semis
UK bids adieu to EU
Tabith urges EC to ensure free, fair polls


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft