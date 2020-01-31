370 Bangladeshis registered in China, willing to return: FM





But, 15 Bangladesh citizens have opted to stay back in China for better health facilities in China and avoid the risk of transmitting the coronavirus in Bangladesh, said the Foreign Minister.

Dr Momen said the Chinese authorities informed Bangladesh that they will bear all the expenses of treatment if any foreigners affected by the virus.

"We're ready to take them back (who are willing to return)," he told reporters adding that the government does not want to overplay China's decision of ongoing 14-day quarantine period.

The death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 170 with confirmed cases topping 7,700 in China while India claimed a patient in Kerala had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the first case in the country.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister attended the closing ceremony of Bangladesh Development Forum 2020 at BICC in the capital. -UNB

