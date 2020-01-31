Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:08 AM
Home Back Page

Bangladesh storms into U-19 World Cup semis

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh U-19s beat South Africa by 104 runs to make it through to the semifinals of the U-19 cricket World Cup.
South Africa were caught napping by spin again in the quarter-final, as left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan took a five-wicket haul to knock the hosts out of the 2020 U-19 World Cup. Bangladesh will now face New Zealand in the semi-final, on February 6 in Potchefstroom.
Before Rakibul took 5 for 19 in 9.3 overs, it was opener Tanzid Hasan's 84-ball 80 and No. 5 batsman Shahadat Hossain's 76-ball 74 that set South Africa a challenging target of 262. Towhid Hridoy chipped in with 51.
South Africa's No. 4 Luke Beaufort, who made 60 and was the ninth wicket to fall, was the only half-centurion for the hosts. He looked to take the game as deep as possible but found little support from the other end. Opener Jonathan Bird's 35 was the second-highest score from South Africa.
It was Bird's dismissal, the second South Africa wicket, that got Rakibul on the wickets column in the 14th over. After that, he bowled the captain Bryce Parsons for 7. In his second spell, Rakibul had Pheko Moletsane stumped in the 35th over, trapped Tiaan van Vuuren lbw four overs later and finally dismissed Beaufort in the 43rd over to end South Africa's hopes. Rakibul's five wickets were claimed at an economy of only 2.00.
After their win, the Bangladesh players walked around the ground thanking their supporters who had come from nearby cities to watch the game. Chants of "Bangladesh, Bangladesh" resonated through certain sections of the ground after the final wicket - a run-out - closed South Africa's innings out for 157.    -Agencies


