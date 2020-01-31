Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:08 AM
Home City News

Four new dengue patients detected in last 24hr: DGHS

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Four new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until 8am on Thursday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
Fourteen dengue patients, including nine in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.




Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year.
Earlier this month, the government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed the number after reviewing 263 out of 266 reports of dengue-related deaths.
Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.
Since the beginning of this year, 197 dengue cases were reported. Of them, 183 had been discharged from hospitals.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ishraque's PS held for ‘shooting’ during BNP-AL clash
Swaraswati Puja celebrated
Hearing on charge framing against 25 accused Feb 17
Four new dengue patients detected in last 24hr: DGHS
Prompt measures to be taken for strengthening UGC: Dipu Moni
Swaraswati Puja celebrated
Develop world-class curriculum, President asks BUTEX
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft