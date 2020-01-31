Prompt measures to be taken for strengthening UGC: Dipu Moni





The Education Minister made the observation after a meeting with UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah at UGC Bhaban in the city on Thursday.

Mentioning that the present government is prioritising the education sector, the Education Minister said uniform admission test will be held in all public universities from 2020-2021 academic sessions for mitigating the sufferings of the admission seekers and their guardians.

"Harassment of female students will be reduced to a great extent when the system is launched. It will also save the money of the admission aspirants," she added.

The Minister stressed the need for establishing central research laboratory, university teachers' training academy and formulating master plan in every university in consultation with the relevant stakeholders to proceed the country's universities in world ranking.

Dipu Moni also gave the directive to UGC for stoppage evening courses, appointment of full-pledged project directors in ongoing projects including formulation of guideline for recruitment of Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Treasurer in universities within a short time.

UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah informed the Education Minister of overall activities of UGC and scenario of tertiary education of the country in the meeting.

A view exchange meeting, involving experts from Education Ministry, UGC and relevant institutions, will be held at UGC Bhaban on February 26 in this regard.

















