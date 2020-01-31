Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:07 AM
Home City News

Prompt measures to be taken for strengthening UGC: Dipu Moni

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Thursday said prompt measures will be taken for expanding the activities of University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh, strengthening it for quality improvement and modernisation of higher education of the country.  
The Education Minister made the observation after a meeting with UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah at UGC Bhaban in the city on Thursday.
Mentioning that the present government is prioritising the education sector, the Education Minister said uniform admission test will be held in all public universities from 2020-2021 academic sessions for mitigating the sufferings of the admission seekers and their guardians.
"Harassment of female students will be reduced to a great extent when the system is launched. It will also save the money of the admission aspirants," she added.
The Minister stressed the need for establishing central research laboratory, university teachers' training academy and formulating master plan in every university in consultation with the relevant stakeholders to proceed the country's universities in world ranking.
Dipu Moni also gave the directive to UGC for stoppage evening courses, appointment of full-pledged project directors in ongoing projects including formulation of guideline for recruitment of Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Treasurer in universities within a short time.
UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah informed the Education Minister of overall activities of UGC and scenario of tertiary education of the country in the meeting.
A view exchange meeting, involving experts from Education Ministry, UGC and relevant institutions, will be held at UGC Bhaban on February 26 in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ishraque's PS held for ‘shooting’ during BNP-AL clash
Swaraswati Puja celebrated
Hearing on charge framing against 25 accused Feb 17
Four new dengue patients detected in last 24hr: DGHS
Prompt measures to be taken for strengthening UGC: Dipu Moni
Swaraswati Puja celebrated
Develop world-class curriculum, President asks BUTEX
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft