Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:07 AM
Home City News

Swaraswati Puja celebrated

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Swaraswati Puja, one of the religious festivals of Hindu community was celebrated across the country on Thursday amid much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervour.
The Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of the Bengali month of Maagh every year when the Hindus worship goddess Saraswati to mark the coming of spring.
According to Hindu faith, "Devi Saraswati" is the goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is in its full grandeur.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, greeting the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.
The most decorative and gorgeous celebration of Saraswati Puja was arranged on the premises of Jagannath Hall in Dhaka University.
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das visited Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University and greeting exchange where students from different departments, institutes and faculties have made a total of 70 Puja Mandaps on the playground of the dormitory this year.
To mark the celebration, the hall administration arranged a bunny archana programme at Upashonaloy (place of worship), dormitory's central puja mandap premises.
Fine Arts Faculty students have taken the lead at the Jagannath Hall puja with their creative and artistic works in the middle of a pond at the dormitory compound.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ishraque's PS held for ‘shooting’ during BNP-AL clash
Swaraswati Puja celebrated
Hearing on charge framing against 25 accused Feb 17
Four new dengue patients detected in last 24hr: DGHS
Prompt measures to be taken for strengthening UGC: Dipu Moni
Swaraswati Puja celebrated
Develop world-class curriculum, President asks BUTEX
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft