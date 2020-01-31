SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war





The deceased was identified as Rony Hawlader, a student of Balakair Azharia High School and son of Anwar Hawladar of the village.

Manirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Notun Sheikh and Rahim Mollah had been at loggerheads for a long time over control of the area.

Several days ago, Rahim and Bhulu Molla beat up Sheikh. Sheikh retaliated and beat up Rahim on Thursday morning, which led to a clash between their supporters who fought a pitched battle.

Witnesses said the rival groups exchanged gunshots during the melee that started around 9am. -UNB















