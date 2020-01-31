Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:07 AM
Home City News

SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

GOPALGANJ, Jan 30: A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was shot dead during a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy at Bangram East para in the Sadar upazila on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Rony Hawlader, a student of Balakair Azharia High School and son of Anwar Hawladar of the village.
Manirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Notun Sheikh and Rahim Mollah had been at loggerheads for a long time over control of the area.
Several days ago, Rahim and Bhulu Molla beat up Sheikh. Sheikh retaliated and beat up Rahim on Thursday morning, which led to a clash between their supporters who fought a pitched battle.
Witnesses said the rival groups exchanged gunshots during the melee that started around 9am.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ishraque's PS held for ‘shooting’ during BNP-AL clash
Swaraswati Puja celebrated
Hearing on charge framing against 25 accused Feb 17
Four new dengue patients detected in last 24hr: DGHS
Prompt measures to be taken for strengthening UGC: Dipu Moni
Swaraswati Puja celebrated
Develop world-class curriculum, President asks BUTEX
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft