Collective efforts needed to protect our rivers

Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:07 AM
Editorial

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020

Speakers at the closing ceremony of the recently ended two-day 5th International Water Conference held at Patuakhali's Kuakata said - people should come forward to protect our rivers. They added, people need to be much proactive to protect the rivers since the High Court judgment alone is not enough to ensure that. We are in complete agreement with the speakers of the 5th International Water Conference.

As lungs in human body play a dominant role in the act of respiration, the rivers and canals play a similar vital role in protecting country's environment, flora and fauna, bio-diversity and ecological balance. Rivers and other water bodies are the repositories of fishes that meet the nutritional demand   of the people of the country.  But the fishes of these water bodies are declining fast due to grabbing of wetlands by a section of influential people, therefore fast-tracking the shrinkage of wetlands. The grim reality is that at least 117 rivers of Bangladesh have disappeared because of disruptions in their water flows in the upstream and unplanned construction of culverts, bridges and embankments in the country. Many rivers are gasping for their existence.   

No noteworthy measures have been taken to protect the rivers in the country. Unplanned and uncoordinated urbanisation has taken its toll on the rivers, other water bodies and fish resources in the country. Right against the backdrop of this ominous reality, it has become crucial to engage the people in all efforts to protect the safety of our rivers.




Additionally, River pollution is another menace that is wreaking havoc. Industrial waste, household garbage and the refuse of ships are being dumped directly into rivers, which are accelerating their deaths. Grabbing of wetlands, particularly rivers, by a section of local people is contributing to the contraction of the same.
 
It is painful to note that the rivers like Padma, Teesta, Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Dhaleswari, Sandhya and Bangalee have already dried up in the absence of maintenance of the same. Many species of fish have disappeared from these rivers. It is high time for the relevant authorities to take stringent actions against the grabbers to protect the country's rivers and water bodies. The authorities should ensure that the rivers are fully dredged, illegal encroachments on them ended and the laws strictly enforced to prevent abuse of our waterways. Last of all, it has become essential for policing our major rivers scattered across the country. In order to protect our rivers from encroachment, we call on our river police to ensure round the clock surveillance with the help of general people living near our rivers. 



Collective efforts needed to protect our rivers
