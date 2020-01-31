Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Religious fanaticism is dangerous

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020

Dear Sir

Fanaticism is not a true religion. It is a distorted form of religion. Now it is being used as a political weapon by the big western powers for their own interest. Fanaticism, is an irrational and irregular excessive belief on something. Fanatics mostly demonstrate the following traits- aggressive, persistent, credulous and gullible, overzealous, annoying and display close-mindedness.

For the most part, fundamentalists act within society's law, and while it may pain them that secular society doesn't adhere to God's will, they recognize and respect that they are part of a larger collective. On the other hand, fanatics are an extremist sub-set of fundamentalists who see only their own point of view. They seek to force their ideology on others through intimidation and are more than happy to break the law and commit religious blasphemy, including, murder in the name of their God.

Religious fanaticism may represent a clear and present danger to society. But beyond the extremists embedded in organized religion is a more pressing concern. Fanaticism is a drug on society and it is as like as crack cocaine or alcohol only worse. Fanatics drive through life like alcoholics driving under the influence. They think they are perfectly fine driving. They kill innocent bystanders, sometimes by the thousands or millions, so we should avoid them for a better harmonious coexistence in the society.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



