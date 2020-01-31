

Implications of Trump’s flawed Middle East policy



Furthermore, President Donald Trump's sudden surprising decision to abandon the arms controlling treaty with Russia and Iran Nuclear Deal has been counterproductive as Iran has restarted its Uranium enrichment and Russia is resetting its footprint in the Middle East and Africa as US forces leave Syria--leaving a vacuum that was filled by Russia and Turkey.



Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, known as Iran Deal, was signed by Barrack Obama the then President of United States and the Moderate President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in 2015. Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear activities, and in return, all tough economic sanctions imposed against her will be lifted. That was a win-win agreement, though Iran had to sacrifice its bid to become a nuclear power.



Trump's courtiers and advisors came with their plan to escalate the situation with Iran so that the US must be dragged into conflict with Iran as both countries reflect a contentious history of decades not just years. The real estate tycoon and billionaire Donald Trump scrapped the treaties just releasing both to fly with no barriers.



Iran and other countries are waiting for this year's Presidential Election outcome to decide the future course of action for the terms of engagement with the US with Democrats Leader if Trump loses second term Election or impeachment ends Trump's tragic journey.



There is another illogical step taken by Trump that is declaring Jerusalem as eternal capital of Israel as well as the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. It has stirred serious consequences as Palestinians have started protesting against such statement and criticizing Trump Administration for making the ridiculous and irresponsible statements that are beyond sanity.



Most of the foreign policy experts are of the view the flawed Middle East policy of Trump Administration is whimsical or elusive. Trump is playing with fire that may become curse for the region as there is no clear vision that may reflect the possible solution for the Middle East and the efforts aimed at bringing peace in the Middle East.



Everybody is aware that Jerusalem is the holy city for Christians, Muslims and Jews at the same time. It cannot be controlled or dominated under the Two-State Solution. Moreover, East Jerusalem was to become the Capital of the Palestinian Territory.



During UNGA meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyab Erdogan had displayed the maps of ancient Palestine and how Israel gradually acquired the land expanding its boundaries illegally. Furthermore, the UN body has also affirmed that Israel has no legitimate right to control Golan Heights which were annexed from Syria in 1967 and the West Bank but Israel has been violating the Internal Law blatantly.



Trump has been under pressure from AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and Christian fundamentalists those are influencing Trumps' Middle East policy that has supported Israel's unilateral move to occupy Jerusalem.



These policy failures are causing too much damage to US foreign policy and tarnishing the image of US in Middle East where protests have begun and the demands start echoing that the US should end their military presence in the Middle East. Some countries feel expelling US forces from the Middle East especially from Iraq, Syria and Libya since US Military and allies went for regime change and defeating ISIS but instead of stabilizing the region they have further destabilized. The allies were able to contain ISIS and regain areas from ISIS control by killing Baghdadi. Currently, there is no stable governance system in these states. There are frequent incidents of the Civil War, Proxy wars and the whole system has collapsed.



Donald Trump has been ranked most dangerous and quick-tempered President of United Stated who wagged Trade War with China and EU, though Trump has recently signed a trade agreement with China. Trump has alienated the whole African Countries. Even he did not play any role in resolving Kashmir dispute -the nuclear flashpoint between the two Nuclear power neighbours i.e. India and Pakistan. Despite a lockdown of 180 days, Kashmir still awaits global response to exert pressure on India to lift over four months long Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir.



Despite offering Mediation, he has done nothing so far that might have deescalated the tension between two hostile nations. Pakistan has been frequently asked by the US "to do more" but US has not done enough for Pakistan especially in resolving Kashmir Dispute and removal of Pakistan from the FATF's grey list despite promises made by Donald Trump during the meetings with Pakistan's Premier in Washington.



Even in the recent World Economic Forum, PM Imran reminded Donald Trump to support Pakistan for removing Pakistan from FATF's Grey list. Though Trump instructed the concerned authorities for compliance yet that was not enough for the issue.



On the other hand, Pakistan has done a lot for the US by bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table and signing the peace deal. Even recent efforts of Pakistan for de-escalation between US-Iran stand-off are also prominent. Trump's much-echoed Meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un has also ended in smoke since there was no breakthrough or headway after three rounds of talks.



In short, Trump may be ranked as the worst President in the History of the United States but his aggressive and ludicrous foreign policy still matters a lot. The year 2020 will play a decisive role for US regarding its foreign policy as Trump is facing impeachment trial and the challenging presidential elections is taking place this year that will carve the future of Donald Trump whether he survives the impeachment trial or not or.



The writer writes from Pakistan





















Even Saudi Arab and Iran rivalry has been escalated as both countries have differences over sectarian issues since Saudi Arab is a Sunni majority whereas Iran has a Shiite majority. Different elements are being used to intensify this sectarian divide to engage these two rivals in confrontation. Under these circumstances the efforts of some countries have prevented a possible war between these two Muslim countries.Furthermore, President Donald Trump's sudden surprising decision to abandon the arms controlling treaty with Russia and Iran Nuclear Deal has been counterproductive as Iran has restarted its Uranium enrichment and Russia is resetting its footprint in the Middle East and Africa as US forces leave Syria--leaving a vacuum that was filled by Russia and Turkey.Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement, known as Iran Deal, was signed by Barrack Obama the then President of United States and the Moderate President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in 2015. Iran had agreed to limit its nuclear activities, and in return, all tough economic sanctions imposed against her will be lifted. That was a win-win agreement, though Iran had to sacrifice its bid to become a nuclear power.Trump's courtiers and advisors came with their plan to escalate the situation with Iran so that the US must be dragged into conflict with Iran as both countries reflect a contentious history of decades not just years. The real estate tycoon and billionaire Donald Trump scrapped the treaties just releasing both to fly with no barriers.Iran and other countries are waiting for this year's Presidential Election outcome to decide the future course of action for the terms of engagement with the US with Democrats Leader if Trump loses second term Election or impeachment ends Trump's tragic journey.There is another illogical step taken by Trump that is declaring Jerusalem as eternal capital of Israel as well as the Golan Heights as Israeli territory. It has stirred serious consequences as Palestinians have started protesting against such statement and criticizing Trump Administration for making the ridiculous and irresponsible statements that are beyond sanity.Most of the foreign policy experts are of the view the flawed Middle East policy of Trump Administration is whimsical or elusive. Trump is playing with fire that may become curse for the region as there is no clear vision that may reflect the possible solution for the Middle East and the efforts aimed at bringing peace in the Middle East.Everybody is aware that Jerusalem is the holy city for Christians, Muslims and Jews at the same time. It cannot be controlled or dominated under the Two-State Solution. Moreover, East Jerusalem was to become the Capital of the Palestinian Territory.During UNGA meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyab Erdogan had displayed the maps of ancient Palestine and how Israel gradually acquired the land expanding its boundaries illegally. Furthermore, the UN body has also affirmed that Israel has no legitimate right to control Golan Heights which were annexed from Syria in 1967 and the West Bank but Israel has been violating the Internal Law blatantly.Trump has been under pressure from AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) and Christian fundamentalists those are influencing Trumps' Middle East policy that has supported Israel's unilateral move to occupy Jerusalem.These policy failures are causing too much damage to US foreign policy and tarnishing the image of US in Middle East where protests have begun and the demands start echoing that the US should end their military presence in the Middle East. Some countries feel expelling US forces from the Middle East especially from Iraq, Syria and Libya since US Military and allies went for regime change and defeating ISIS but instead of stabilizing the region they have further destabilized. The allies were able to contain ISIS and regain areas from ISIS control by killing Baghdadi. Currently, there is no stable governance system in these states. There are frequent incidents of the Civil War, Proxy wars and the whole system has collapsed.Donald Trump has been ranked most dangerous and quick-tempered President of United Stated who wagged Trade War with China and EU, though Trump has recently signed a trade agreement with China. Trump has alienated the whole African Countries. Even he did not play any role in resolving Kashmir dispute -the nuclear flashpoint between the two Nuclear power neighbours i.e. India and Pakistan. Despite a lockdown of 180 days, Kashmir still awaits global response to exert pressure on India to lift over four months long Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir.Despite offering Mediation, he has done nothing so far that might have deescalated the tension between two hostile nations. Pakistan has been frequently asked by the US "to do more" but US has not done enough for Pakistan especially in resolving Kashmir Dispute and removal of Pakistan from the FATF's grey list despite promises made by Donald Trump during the meetings with Pakistan's Premier in Washington.Even in the recent World Economic Forum, PM Imran reminded Donald Trump to support Pakistan for removing Pakistan from FATF's Grey list. Though Trump instructed the concerned authorities for compliance yet that was not enough for the issue.On the other hand, Pakistan has done a lot for the US by bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table and signing the peace deal. Even recent efforts of Pakistan for de-escalation between US-Iran stand-off are also prominent. Trump's much-echoed Meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un has also ended in smoke since there was no breakthrough or headway after three rounds of talks.In short, Trump may be ranked as the worst President in the History of the United States but his aggressive and ludicrous foreign policy still matters a lot. The year 2020 will play a decisive role for US regarding its foreign policy as Trump is facing impeachment trial and the challenging presidential elections is taking place this year that will carve the future of Donald Trump whether he survives the impeachment trial or not or.The writer writes from Pakistan