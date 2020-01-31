Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Countryside

Minor girl found dead in Bogura

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Jan 30: Police recovered a minor girl's throat-slit body from a potato field in Talibpur Purba Para area under Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sadia, 7.
Mokamtala Police Outpost In-charge Sonatan Chandra said the girl went missing on Wednesday evening. Family members searched for her in many places but could not trace her out.
On Thursday at 9am, locals saw the body in the said area and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and brought it to the outpost.
Police Super Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan visited the spot.



