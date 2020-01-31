Three murdered in 3 dists





GOPALGANJ: A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was allegedly shot to death by a former union parishad (UP) member in Bongram Purbapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Rony Hawlader, 16, was the son of Anwar Sheikh of the area, and an SSC examinee of this year from Balakair Azaharia High School.

Local sources said during a clash between Sheikh and Molla families in the said area on Thursday morning, Azizul Sheikh, former UP member of Ward No. 3 in Karpara Union, shot at Rony, leaving him dead on the spot.

At least 10 people were also injured in this incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

KUSHTIA: A woman was slaughtered by her drug addict husband in Harinarayanpur under Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The man also injured his mother by hacking her at the same time.

The deceased was identified as Shahana Khatun, 28.

Local sources said Awal stabbed Shahana and his mother indiscriminately at 5am as they refused to give him money to buy drugs, leaving his wife dead on the spot.

Critically injured Awal's mother was rushed to a local hospital.

Police, however, detained the drug addict in this connection.

THAKURGAON: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his son in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Saiful Islam, 40, was a resident of Rupganj Village in the upazila.

Locals said an altercation happened between Saiful and his son Rasel Rana, 22, at night. At one stage, Rasel hacked his father to death by a spade.

Deceased's wife said their son is mentally challenged.

Baliadangi PS OC Hasibul Islam said police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

Police are trying to nab Rasel as he went into hiding after the incident, the OC added.

















Three persons were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Kushtia and Thakurgaon, recently.GOPALGANJ: A Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee was allegedly shot to death by a former union parishad (UP) member in Bongram Purbapara area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.Deceased Rony Hawlader, 16, was the son of Anwar Sheikh of the area, and an SSC examinee of this year from Balakair Azaharia High School.Local sources said during a clash between Sheikh and Molla families in the said area on Thursday morning, Azizul Sheikh, former UP member of Ward No. 3 in Karpara Union, shot at Rony, leaving him dead on the spot.At least 10 people were also injured in this incident.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.KUSHTIA: A woman was slaughtered by her drug addict husband in Harinarayanpur under Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.The man also injured his mother by hacking her at the same time.The deceased was identified as Shahana Khatun, 28.Local sources said Awal stabbed Shahana and his mother indiscriminately at 5am as they refused to give him money to buy drugs, leaving his wife dead on the spot.Critically injured Awal's mother was rushed to a local hospital.Police, however, detained the drug addict in this connection.THAKURGAON: A man was allegedly hacked to death by his son in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Monday night.Deceased Saiful Islam, 40, was a resident of Rupganj Village in the upazila.Locals said an altercation happened between Saiful and his son Rasel Rana, 22, at night. At one stage, Rasel hacked his father to death by a spade.Deceased's wife said their son is mentally challenged.Baliadangi PS OC Hasibul Islam said police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.Police are trying to nab Rasel as he went into hiding after the incident, the OC added.