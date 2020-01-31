100 jatka, current nets seized in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Jan 30: Hatia Upazila Fisheries Department and Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a joint raid in Moulvir Char area of the Meghna River recently, seized 100 kilograms of jatka (immature hilsa) and three lakh metres of current net.

Upazila BCG Station Officer Biswajit Barua confirmed the news.

Later, the seized nets were burnt while the fishes were distributed among poor families in the upazila in presence of District Fisheries Officer Dr Motaleb Hossen and Fisheries Survey Officer Md Abul Kashem.







