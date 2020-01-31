BIDA’s project makes women self-reliant





Shakila Bashar Shimul is a voluntary self-initiator from the second batch of trainees under ESDP. Her father and husband are established businessmen of the city. She completed her graduation from Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at a private university. She also worked as a teacher in a private university.

She said even after being a daughter of an established father, she did not get the capital to fulfil her dream. That is why, in order to collect capital, she started importing cosmetics from abroad and selling via social media. Her goal is to make her own identity.

Mahbub Ara Neela has been working in ICT sector for almost an era. She was thinking to set up her own business for long. She also managed capital. The ESDP training project made her confident in establishing her own business named 'Metro IT'.

ESDP District Instructor Jamila Afsari Alam Agniwani told The Daily Observer Correspondent that their main objective is to spread investment through engaging youths of the country in productive economic activities.

As a part of this, entrepreneurs are undergoing training here on related issues. Business organisations and successful entrepreneurs are serving as mentors to new entrepreneurs. Besides, many industrial institutions are also being visited to attain practical knowledge and experience here, Jamila added.

















RAJSHAHI, Jan 30: A new project of the government titled 'Entrepreneurship Creation and Skills Development Project' (ESDP) through the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is working to help the women of the district become self-reliant.Shakila Bashar Shimul is a voluntary self-initiator from the second batch of trainees under ESDP. Her father and husband are established businessmen of the city. She completed her graduation from Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at a private university. She also worked as a teacher in a private university.She said even after being a daughter of an established father, she did not get the capital to fulfil her dream. That is why, in order to collect capital, she started importing cosmetics from abroad and selling via social media. Her goal is to make her own identity.Mahbub Ara Neela has been working in ICT sector for almost an era. She was thinking to set up her own business for long. She also managed capital. The ESDP training project made her confident in establishing her own business named 'Metro IT'.ESDP District Instructor Jamila Afsari Alam Agniwani told The Daily Observer Correspondent that their main objective is to spread investment through engaging youths of the country in productive economic activities.As a part of this, entrepreneurs are undergoing training here on related issues. Business organisations and successful entrepreneurs are serving as mentors to new entrepreneurs. Besides, many industrial institutions are also being visited to attain practical knowledge and experience here, Jamila added.