Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:06 AM
Home Countryside

BIDA’s project makes women self-reliant

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 30: A new project of the government titled 'Entrepreneurship Creation and Skills Development Project' (ESDP) through the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is working to help the women of the district become self-reliant.
Shakila Bashar Shimul is a voluntary self-initiator from the second batch of trainees under ESDP. Her father and husband are established businessmen of the city. She completed her graduation from Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at a private university. She also worked as a teacher in a private university.
She said even after being a daughter of an established father, she did not get the capital to fulfil her dream. That is why, in order to collect capital, she started importing cosmetics from abroad and selling via social media. Her goal is to make her own identity.
Mahbub Ara Neela has been working in ICT sector for almost an era. She was thinking to set up her own business for long. She also managed capital. The ESDP training project made her confident in establishing her own business named 'Metro IT'.
ESDP District Instructor Jamila Afsari Alam Agniwani told The Daily Observer Correspondent that their main objective is to spread investment through engaging youths of the country in productive economic activities.
As a part of this, entrepreneurs are undergoing training here on related issues. Business organisations and successful entrepreneurs are serving as mentors to new entrepreneurs. Besides, many industrial institutions are also being visited to attain practical knowledge and experience here, Jamila added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Minor girl found dead in Bogura
Three murdered in 3 dists
100 jatka, current nets seized in Noakhali
BIDA’s project makes women self-reliant
Science-tech seminar held
Hilsa floods Barishal markets in off-season
Three PSs in Kishoreganj get pickup vans
To mark the Saraswati Puja, Hindu community people offering prashad


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft