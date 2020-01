KISHOREGANJ, Jan 30: A seminar on science and technology was held at Kishoreganj Government Boys' High School in the town on Wednesday.

National Museum Authority organised the seminar, where Deputy Commissioner Md Sarowar Morshed Chowdhury was chief guest while Additional DC (Education & ICT) Md Habibur Rahman was in the chair.

Professor Dr Md Kamrul Alam Khan of Jagannath University was keynote speaker in the programme.