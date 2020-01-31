

Hilsa floods Barishal markets in off-season

Dr Bimal Chandra Das, district fisheries officer (hilsa), said for friendly weather, the big hilsas have returned again, which had disappeared from 2008.

On a visit, it was found that the big-size hilsa have been brought to the wholesale market in Port Road area of the city. The sudden huge supply of hilsa has reduced the prices this season, and made the traders and other related people very much busy.

Traders are sending truckloads of hilsa to Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and other areas of the country.

Fishermen said the sizes of most of the hilsa range between 700 and 1,200 grams.

Uttam Das, a trader of the wholesale market, said a huge supply of big hilsa recently has made the price cheaper. Earlier, per kg hilsa was sold at Tk 800 to 1,000, which is now selling at Tk 500 to 600.

"We don't know the reason behind netting of such hilsa in this season," said another trader Lokman Hossain.

Most of the hilsa are being caught in different southern rivers, mainly Ilisha, Meghna and Kalabdar under Bhola and Barishal districts, said Nirob Hossen Tutul, a top hilsa trader.

Hossen Mia, another hilsa trader, said he has netted 18 maunds of hilsa from the Ilisha River.

Dr Bimal Chandra Das said the government has taken different steps to protect and safe breeding of hilsa resulting in the increased supply.

He also said hilsa had come for two times- from July to October of last year and from January to February of this year.

He claimed they successfully conducted drives against illegal jatka (immature hilsa) netting and made sanctuary for hilsa breeding grounds; so the supply of hilsa has increased.

Anisur Rahman, hilsa researcher and chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) in Chandpur centre, said mainly the hilsa season starts from August to October. There is also another short season from November to January. So, it is not unusual to get big hilsa in winter season.

Government's efforts to protect jatka and ensuring safe breeding in the sanctuary are also increasing hilsa production, he also said.

















