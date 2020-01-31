Three PSs in Kishoreganj get pickup vans

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 30: Three police stations- Itna, Mithamoin and Austagram of the district got pickup vans on Monday.

In this connection, a function was held on Mithamoin Police Station premises where Rezwan Ahammed Toufic, MP, was present as chief guest with Police Super (SP) Md Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM, (Bar) in the chair.

Mithamoin Upazila Awami League (AL) President Freedom Fighter Md Abdul Haque inaugurated the function.

Among others, Additional SP Nazmul Islam Sopan, Mithamoin Upazila Chairman Asiya Alam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Provangshu Shom Mohan, Mithamoin Sadar Union Parishad Chairman Advocate Sharif Kamal, ASP (Austagram circle) SM Azizul Haque, and Mithamoin Upazila AL General Secretary Samir Kumar Baisnab were special guests.













