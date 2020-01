LALMONIRHAT, Jan 30: Jailer of Lalmonirhat District Jail died of cardiac arrest while on duty at his office on Wednesday.

Jailer Masudur Rahman, 50, hailing from Mymensingh District, breathed his last at 11am.

District Jail Super Kishor Kumar Nag said Masud suddenly fell sick at his office. Fellow officers took him to Lalmonirhat Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.