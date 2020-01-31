4,127 crimes committed in Barishal last year





Following this, more than 11 criminal activities were committed here in each day.

Out of these 4,127 criminal activities, the number of drug related crimes remained the highest. A total of 1,968 drug related cases were lodged with different PSs in 2019.

Out of different criminal activities, a total of 453 are tortures on women, 208 theft, 55 murders, and 32 tortures on children.

According to District Law and Order Committee Meeting, 323 crimes were committed in January, 296 in February, 324 in March, 253 in April, 372 in May, 388 in June, 353 in July and 413 in August, 400 in September, 363 in October, 331 in November, and 311 in December.















