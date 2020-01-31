119 detained on different charges in four districts





BOGURA: Police arrested nine Jamaat men during a secret meeting in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

Of the arrested, two have been identified as District Jamaat Nayeb-e-Amir Alamgir Hossen, and Dupchanchia Upazila Shoora Member Mojibor Rahman.

Police also recovered jihadi books from them.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 106 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Police, in separate drives, detained 58 people from separate places of the city on Wednesday.

Of the detainees, 19 had arrest warrants, 15 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge amount of drugs during the drive.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, police arrested 48 people on different charges in separate drives in the district on Tuesday and Monday.

RMP and Detective Branch of Police, in an overnight drive till Tuesday morning, detained 47 people from different areas of the city.

Of the detainees, 23 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the rest were arrested on different charges.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the matter through a press release on Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, police on Monday arrested an official of district branch Premier Bank Limited, in a case filed for illegally amassing Tk 2.75 crore.

Accused Shamsul Islam alias Faisal was cash-in-charge of the branch.

Branch Manager Selim Reza filed a case on Thursday in this connection.

According to case statement, on Thursday evening, the branch found a shortage of about Tk 2.75.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Boalia PS Nibaran Chandra Barman said the arrested admitted his crime.

Shamsul said he gave Tk 2 core to his two friends and another Tk 1 crore for paying an allotment of a project.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police detained an old man from Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening for violating a seven-year-old girl.

Arrested Habibur Rahman is a resident of Berubari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Habibur tactfully took the victim, a first grader at a local madarasa, to his room in the afternoon and raped her, leaving her injured.

The victim, later, informed her mother and grandmother about the matter.

The victim's grandfather filed a case with Kachakata PS under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at night.

Later, the victim was sent to Kurigram Sadar Hospital for medical test and the accused was detained, said the PS OC Mamun-or-Rashid.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested three thieves along with two stolen goats and a pickup van used in the theft from Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested are- Ruhul Amin, 30, son of Soleman Sheikh of Nayapara Village, Imran, 25, son of Abdul Jalil of Dekasara Village of Sreepur Upazila in Gazipur District, and Sumon Mia, 26, son of Mohammad Ali under Paithal Union in Pagla PS of Gafargaon.

Quoting locals, the PS OC Shaheenuzzaman Khan said some thieves stole two goats of one Chamaj Farazi from Chakua Village of the upazila.

















