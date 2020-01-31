

Low dried fish output snatches fishers’ smile in Bagerhat

Fishermen are not getting adequate fishes from the sea due to unfavourable weather. Besides, they cannot dry fishes due to lack of required sunshine.

Though three months of dry fish season have passed, looming concern is prevailing among fishermen and dry fish traders.

But, the fishermen and the forest division hoped that they would cover up the losses partly if the weather remains favourable in the next two months.

General Secretary of Dubla Fishermen Group Kamal Uddin Ahmed said dried fish is collected at Dublar Char during five months, from October to March. About 10,000 fishermen, including depot owners and Bahardars, collect fishes from the sea after taking pass-permit from the forest division through paying taxes.

He also said, this year a total of 53 depot owners have set up 1,040 temporary huts in five chars. They are now netting fishes.

He further said the Cyclone "Bulbul" damaged the dried fish villages on October 10 last year. Besides, due to several cold spells in this winter, the fishermen could not catch fish. Also, they could not dry fishes due to lack of adequate sunshine.

Each year, there is a target of drying fishes, but this year the target is unlikely to be met, he added.

However, if the weather is favourable, they will be able to recover the losses to some extent, he also added.

A Bahardar of Dublar Char Pankaj Roy said, "We are not getting adequate fishes from the sea after the Cyclone Bulbul. Besides, we cannot dry fishes due to dense fog. As a result, we are likely to face less production and may not recover our invested money."

Fisherman Kamrul Islam said, "We are not getting expected fish. Besides, the netted fishes are also small in size."

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of East Sundarban Division Md Belayet Hossen said there are five dried fish processing villages in Dublar Char. If fishermen can net huge fishes, they would be able to produce dried fishes more than the target.

He also said the forest division collected revenue worth Tk 1.41 crore up to 15 January last year, and this year they collected Tk 1.3 crore. During the entire last year, the division collected revenue worth Tk 2,66,67,819 from the five dried fish villages.

















