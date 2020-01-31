Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:05 AM
Inter reach Italian Cup semi-finals

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020

MILAN, JAN 30: New signing Christian Eriksen enjoyed a memorable debut as Inter Milan defeated Fiorentina 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the Italian Cup semi-finals.
After three successive draws in Serie A, Antonio Conte's Inter were far from their best but still had enough to set up a last-four clash against Napoli.
The othert semi-final sees Juventus tackle AC Milan.
In a poor first half, Inter edged ahead just before the break when Antonio Candreva scored from close range after a pass from Lautaro Martinez who had made the most of a mix-up between Fiorentina's Federico Ceccherini and goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.    -AFP


