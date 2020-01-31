Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Klopp doesn't care about records as Liverpool close in on title

LONDON, JAN 30: Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are not motivated by making history after the runaway leaders took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday.
Klopp's side have turned the title race into a procession and they moved 19 points clear at the top with their 23rd victory from 24 league games this season.
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with a first half penalty at the London Stadium and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wrapped up Liverpool's 15th successive league win after the interval.
Second placed Manchester City are now so far behind Liverpool that the question is not if but when the Reds clinch their first English league title since 1990.
The Reds have won 31 of their past 32 league fixtures, only dropping points in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October.
With 14 games left, Liverpool's incredible run has given historic overtones to their impending title coronation.
But Klopp is only concerned about getting Liverpool over the finish line, with any landmarks set on the way merely the icing on the cake.
"In a season you have to dig in, you don't breathe pretty much, then after 38 games you come out of the water and see how you did," Klopp said.
"I'm not too much concerned about records. We had a record at Dortmund and Bayern beat it the next season.
"I don't want to be boring. We just don't feel like that."
The European and World champions are now 41 games unbeaten in the league -- just eight away from the 49-match English top-flight record set by Arsenal's 'Invincibles' across 2003 and 2004.
Matching that Arsenal team's achievement in going an entire league season without defeat is within Liverpool's reach, as is Manchester City's Premier League record of 100 points.    -AFP


