Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:05 AM
Home Sports

ManC must learn despite reaching League Cup final

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (R) vies with Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 29, 2020. photo: AFP

Manchester United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (R) vies with Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling during the English League Cup semi-final second leg football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 29, 2020. photo: AFP

MANCHESTER, JAN 30: Pep Guardiola called on Manchester City to learn the lessons of a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday despite progressing to a third successive League Cup final 3-2 on aggregate.
The holders enjoyed the vast majority of the chances but could not find a way past the inspired David de Gea and went behind to United's first attempt on goal 10 minutes before half-time when Nemanja Matic fired home.
United's hopes of completing a miraculous comeback were extinguished when Matic was then sent-off 15 minutes from time and City held on to face Aston Villa at Wembley on March 1.
"In 180 minutes we were better than United," said Guardiola. "We created chances to score a lot of goals and didn't convert. We need to learn to be more clinical."
City started like they did in racing into a 3-0 lead within 38 minutes of the first leg at Old Trafford as they swarmed all over the visitors, who had De Gea to thank for keeping them in the tie. "I can't really comprehend how we lost this game," said City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne. "I think we got sloppy.
"For me Manchester United didn't have one chance today."
Sergio Aguero was first to threaten with a diving header that the Spaniard parried to safety before using his legs to repel Riyad Mahrez's effort.
Bernardo Silva flashed a shot across goal before more De Gea acrobatics denied Aguero again at his near post.
United had not even mustered a shot in anger for the first 35 minutes, but suddenly the tie was back in the balance when Matic connected sweetly from the edge of the box after City failed to clear a free-kick into the box.
The hosts did have the ball in the net before half-time when Raheem Sterling finished off a flowing team move, but the England international was denied his first ever goal against United by an offside flag.
Sterling contrived to miss another glorious chance to kill the tie off just before the hour mark as he rounded De Gea but blasted over with just defenders on the line to beat.
Guardiola then could not believe his eyes when David Silva tried to tee up Ilkay Gundogan rather than shoot with just De Gea to beat after Harry Maguire was caught in possession.
The tension among the home support was eased when Matic finally paid for persistent fouling when he chopped down Ilkay Gundogan to cut short a City counter-attack.
"It's hard to go here and score a goal with 11, nevermind 10," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. "It's never a sending off for me - it's a joke."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG beat Pau in French Cup
Madrid thrash Zaragoza to make Copa del Rey quarter-finals
Inter reach Italian Cup semi-finals
Klopp doesn't care about records as Liverpool close in on title
ManC must learn despite reaching League Cup final
Djokovic powers past Federer into Australian Open final
New Zealand injured pace trio ruled out of India ODIs
Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh back for T20 World Cup


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft