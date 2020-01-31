Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020
Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh back for T20 World Cup

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020

Bangladesh Women's Squad pose for the photo session with the BCB President Nazmul Hassan on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

Rumana Ahmed and Panna Ghosh have been included in the Bangladesh squad for the Women's T20 World Cup, which begins on February 21 in Australia. The experienced duo replaces Rabeya Khan and Suraiya Azmin, who were part of the side for the India tour earlier this month.
Rumana, the legspin-bowling allrounder, has recovered from a knee injury, which kept her out of action for several months last year including the T20 World Cup qualifiers. Panna, who has taken 31 wickets in 37 T20Is, is a seam bowler.
The rest of the squad bears a familiar look. Salma Khatun leads the side that includes seamer Jahanara Alam, who played in the Women's T20 Challenge in India last year, and Nigar Sultana, who has made 309 runs at 44.14 in the last 12 months.




Bangladesh will reach Brisbane on February 3, after which they will play three tour matches on February 7, 10 and 12 at the Gold Coast District Cricket Club ground. Their official warm-up matches are against Thailand (February 16) and Pakistan (February 20), before their tournament opener against India on February 24.
Squad: Salma Khatun (capt), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Haque, Nahida Akhtar, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary,     -Cricinfo


