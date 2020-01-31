Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:05 AM
Home Sports

China postpones 2020 football season over virus fears

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

BEIJING, JAN 30: China announced Thursday the suspension of all domestic football and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League (CSL) season in response to the deadly viral outbreak sweeping the country.
The CSL 2020 campaign had been due to kick off on February 22, but was shelved along with "all types of football matches" in order to "carry out prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic," said a Chinese Football Association statement.
The announcement comes just a few hours after the World Indoor Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Nanjing in March, were postponed until 2021 after advice from the World Health Organisation.
Football is fanatically followed in the world's most populous nation with cash-rich clubs importing expensive foreign signings such as Brazilians Hulk and Oscar, and Argentina's Carlos Tevez in recent years.
It becomes the latest sport to be hit by the virus which by Thursday had seen more than 7,700 cases confirmed in China with at least 170 fatalities.
The virus has spread from the epicentre of Wuhan to more that 15 countries, with about 60 cases in Asia, Europe, North America and, most recently, the Middle East.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG beat Pau in French Cup
Madrid thrash Zaragoza to make Copa del Rey quarter-finals
Inter reach Italian Cup semi-finals
Klopp doesn't care about records as Liverpool close in on title
ManC must learn despite reaching League Cup final
Djokovic powers past Federer into Australian Open final
New Zealand injured pace trio ruled out of India ODIs
Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh back for T20 World Cup


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft