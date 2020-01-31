BKSP reach semis as 'seba zone' group champions





In the day's match, Al Amin slammed a brilliant hat-trick with four goals in the 51st, 63rd, 73rd, and 80th minutes while Akkash Ali added the other one goal for BKSP in the 90+4th minute.

In the day's second match, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) recorded a 4-1 goals victory over Dhaka Board also held at the same venue.

In the day's proceeding, Tanveer scored hat-trick with three goals in the 20th, 22nd and 39th minutes while Mahmudul supported him with a lone goal in the 47th minute for the winners.

Arif score the lone goal for the losers in the 78th minute of the match. -BSS















