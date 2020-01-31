Video
Archery calendar to start with 4th ISSF World Ranking Championship

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) will start their new year's calendar with 4th ISSF International Solidarity World Ranking Archery Championship scheduled to begin on February 23 at Archery Training Centre at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
Bangladeshi archers will pass a very busy schedule this year as they will participate  in several international and national competitions including Tokyo Olympics'2020 and 9th Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games.
Bangladeshi celebrated archer Ruman Shana will represent the country in the Tokyo Olympics from July 24 to August 9 this year.
Bangladesh Games is scheduled to be held in Dhaka April-1-10. Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) is going to organize the meet marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The other international meets are --Asian Cup Archery in Bangkok in March, Archery World Cup Stage-2 in the Chinese city of Shanghai in May, Archery World Cup Stage-3 in Berlin in June and the Green Games in Mongolia in September.
Apart from these, Bangladeshi archers will take part in several national competitions including Junior Games in July, Youth National Championship in November, National Championship in December and five other ranking competitions and a league.
When asked about federation programs for celebrating 'Mujib Borsho', Convener of the federation media committee Rafiqul Islam Tipu said, "Kabaddi Federation has a packed schedule this year. The archers will compete in two major events -- Bangladesh Games and Tokyo Olympics--,so the federation has decided to hold a competition to celebrate the 'Mujib Borsho' in February next year, schedule of which is yet to be announced."
Meanwhile, Bangladeshi archers completed the year 2019 with grand success securing 10 golds and one bronze -- in the archery events of 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last December with celebrated archers Mohammad Ruman Shana, Eti Khatun and Sohel Rana clinching three gold medals each.  
Shana also secured a spot for the Tokyo Olympics'2020 as well as he earned the first international bronze medal from the World Archery Championship in the Netherlands in June last year.




He beat celebrated Dutch archer Van Den Berg Sjef in the quarterfinal of the world meet. The 24-year-old archer from Khulna Ruman Shana clinched his first gold in Asia Cup-World Ranking Archery Tournament (Stage-3) in Philippines last September.     -UNB


