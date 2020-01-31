Video
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:04 AM
Mario Villavarayan parts ways with BCB

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Fitness and conditioning trainer Mario Villavarayan parted ways with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), confirmed BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Sri Lankan Mario had joined BCB in 2014. Since then he has been an integral part of Bangladesh coaching staff.
"Mario asked our permission to join an Indian Premier League team during the event. But as per our policy, we cannot allow any member of our coaching staff in domestic leagues," Nizam Uddin told the media.
After a contrast stance, BCB and Mario decided to part ways based on a mutual separation.
"As we are not to allow any member of our coaching staff to work in domestic leagues, Mario and BCB jointly decided to part ways," Nizam Uddin further told the media.




However, Mario will stay in Bangladesh until the end of February. After that, he will join the Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Before pursuing his career in coaching, Mario was the First-class cricketer. He played 116 First-class and 58 List-A games. However, he was not good enough as a cricketer to get a chance for his national team.     -UNB


