Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:04 AM
Home Business

Two-day India bank strike likely from January 31

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

NEW DELHI, Jan 30: The bank unions in India are planning to go on a two-day nationwide strike between January 31 and February 1 to followed by a three-day strike from March 11-13 and an indefinite strike from April 1, mainly over their demand for early wage revision.
The strike call has been given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).
The wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017. Unions are demanding wage revision settlement at 20 per cent hike on payslip components with adequate loading.
In the past wage settlement (November 1, 2012, to October 31, 2017), the employees got a 15 per cent hike.
Earlier this month, a section of bank employees had gone on a day-long strike on January 8 in support of 10 major trade unions' protest call against the government's policies.    -Times of India


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US economy growing moderately in 4th quarter
More airlines drop flights to China as virus spreads
Two-day India bank strike likely from January 31
Khulna earned Tk 2,290 crore from fish export in FY-2019
Huawei races to replace Google apps for next smartphone
Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role, to stay as non-executive chairman
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Vice Chairman Md. Zahedul Hoque


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft