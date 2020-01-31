Two-day India bank strike likely from January 31





The strike call has been given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of the nine unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

The wage revision for employees of public sector banks is pending since November 2017. Unions are demanding wage revision settlement at 20 per cent hike on payslip components with adequate loading.

In the past wage settlement (November 1, 2012, to October 31, 2017), the employees got a 15 per cent hike.

Earlier this month, a section of bank employees had gone on a day-long strike on January 8 in support of 10 major trade unions' protest call against the government's policies. -Times of India



















