Khulna earned Tk 2,290 crore from fish export in FY-2019





Meanwhile, more than 18,562 metric tons of fish were produced in the Khulna district in first six month from July- December period of fiscal 2019-20, up by 2,000 metric tonnes at same time of previous year. District FIQC officer ATM Towfiq Mahmud said.

He said that the government earned Tk 510cr through exporting 18,562 metric tonnes fish during the period.

District Fisheries officer Md. Abu Sayeed told The Observer that frozen shrimp export companies are playing a significant role in earning foreign currency and developing the economy. It is also playing a leading role in marketing of Bangladeshi products abroad.

According to Bangladesh Frozen Food Exporters Association (BFFEA), there is a huge demand for Bangladeshi frozen shrimps in the world market. This sector has earned an amount of Tk 40 billion in foreign exchange in the last financial year. Hundred per cent of the exported frozen shrimp is cultivated locally.

Abdus Sabur, a shrimp exporter said that unsupervised supply of 'Black Tiger Shrimps' and 'Fresh Water Prawns' in the local market is a disincentive to farmers to preserve shrimps, resulting in production fall day by day.

Frozen fish and shrimp exporting companies collect shrimps from local sources observing proper regulations and quality control in government-operated labs as well as in their own labs, before exporting them -- a process which is not followed by the local market sellers.

It is important to attain a healthy development of the economy and to create adequate jobs. Increasing exports can help us not only to earn foreign currencies but also make our economy stronger, he added.















