

Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz

















Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz and Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel General Manager Jerome Lienart exchanging documents after signing the Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) deal at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in Dhaka recently. Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and ADC of Prime Bank and Swati Kapur, Director, Sales and Marketing of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel were also present there. Under this deal, Prime Bank's Platinum, World Mastercard and Monarch (Priority banking) Prestige Cardholders will enjoy BOGO offer on buffets at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel. photo: Bank