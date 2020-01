Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Vice Chairman Md. Zahedul Hoque







Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Vice Chairman Md. Zahedul Hoque along with Managing Director and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Directors Ferozur Rahman, S. A. M. Hossain, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Kazi Khurram Ahmed and Md. Nazmus Salehin and Other high officials pose at its Annual Business Conference-2020 held at Gardenia Banquets, Dhaka on Thursday. photo: Bank