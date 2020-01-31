BT reports £500m hit as UK limits Huawei 5G role





The cost, equivalent to $650 million or 590 million euros, will be spread over five years, BT said in a statement as the British company must now make changes to its 5G rollout plans after London's move on the Chinese telecoms company.

"We are in the process of reviewing the guidance in detail to determine the full impact on our plans and at this time estimate an impact of around £500 million over the next five years," BT chief executive Philip Jansen said in a statement.

He added that the company welcomed the government's decision, announced Tuesday, noting that "the priority should be the security of the UK's communications infrastructure".

BT said the move by London would require changes to the company's own network. -AFP















LONDON, Jan 30: British telecoms group BT on Thursday said it would take a £500 million hit after the UK government limited Huawei's role in developing the country's 5G network on security grounds.The cost, equivalent to $650 million or 590 million euros, will be spread over five years, BT said in a statement as the British company must now make changes to its 5G rollout plans after London's move on the Chinese telecoms company."We are in the process of reviewing the guidance in detail to determine the full impact on our plans and at this time estimate an impact of around £500 million over the next five years," BT chief executive Philip Jansen said in a statement.He added that the company welcomed the government's decision, announced Tuesday, noting that "the priority should be the security of the UK's communications infrastructure".BT said the move by London would require changes to the company's own network. -AFP