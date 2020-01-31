Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:04 AM
Home Business

BT reports £500m hit as UK limits Huawei 5G role

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

LONDON, Jan 30: British telecoms group BT on Thursday said it would take a £500 million hit after the UK government limited Huawei's role in developing the country's 5G network on security grounds.
The cost, equivalent to $650 million or 590 million euros, will be spread over five years, BT said in a statement as the British company must now make changes to its 5G rollout plans after London's move on the Chinese telecoms company.
"We are in the process of reviewing the guidance in detail to determine the full impact on our plans and at this time estimate an impact of around £500 million over the next five years," BT chief executive Philip Jansen said in a statement.
He added that the company welcomed the government's decision, announced Tuesday, noting that "the priority should be the security of the UK's communications infrastructure".
BT said the move by London would require changes to the company's own network.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US economy growing moderately in 4th quarter
More airlines drop flights to China as virus spreads
Two-day India bank strike likely from January 31
Khulna earned Tk 2,290 crore from fish export in FY-2019
Huawei races to replace Google apps for next smartphone
Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role, to stay as non-executive chairman
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Vice Chairman Md. Zahedul Hoque


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft