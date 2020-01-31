Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 31 January, 2020, 4:03 AM
Home Business

Samsung brings door-to-door customer service in Chattogram

Published : Friday, 31 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn along with officials inaugurating door-to-door customer service 'Samsung Service Van' in Chattogram recently.

Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn along with officials inaugurating door-to-door customer service 'Samsung Service Van' in Chattogram recently.

Samsung Bangladesh has expanded its unique customer service initiative, known as 'Samsung Service Van' for the consumer across Chattogram, bringing its world-class service to the doorstep of rural and semi-urban customers. The Service Van will cover 17 Thanas in Chattogram, according to press release.
This service van will roam around the cities on a weekly basis delivering services to customers, especially to those who called Samsung helpline and specifically asked for their services. The service vans will also stop in front of Samsung showrooms to provide advice on how to use Samsung products efficiently and ways to increase their product life.
Once a customer calls Samsung helpline and asks for their service, the van will directly go to the customer's house to provide the value-added after-sales service for all Samsung products; consumer electronics and mobile handsets.
The van will provide repair support for Samsung home appliances such as Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing machines, Air Conditioner and Microwave Ovens upon customers' request at Samsung helpline.
Furthermore, the van will collect mobile handsets from remote areas and after the repair is completed, it will be returned to the customer on the next visit in that area.
Currently, 9 Service Vans from Samsung are providing after sales service in rural areas in Bangladesh, by becoming a pioneer of Service Vans support of the country.
A toll-free call at 08000 300 300 will take Samsung Service Van at customers' doorsteps.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US economy growing moderately in 4th quarter
More airlines drop flights to China as virus spreads
Two-day India bank strike likely from January 31
Khulna earned Tk 2,290 crore from fish export in FY-2019
Huawei races to replace Google apps for next smartphone
Rahul Bajaj to step down from executive role, to stay as non-executive chairman
Prime Bank Ltd Head of Consumer Banking ANM Mahfuz
Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Vice Chairman Md. Zahedul Hoque


Latest News
Brexit ‘done’ at last - now for the hard part
BCL kicks off Friday
Rakibul takes five to guide Tigers to semifinals
Saraswati Puja celebrated
Peaceful election atmosphere prevails: CEC
Rizvi comes under attack during electioneering
Service week on Mujib Year in London mission
50,000 law enforcers deployed in city
DMP takes 4-tier security for Ekushey book fair
Diplomats look forward to seeing democracy in action
Most Read News
Endless miseries haunt women victims of climate change
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General
Google temporarily shutting down all China offices
Bangladeshi back from China hospitalised
67 int’l observers to monitor Dhaka polls
Atiq seeks votes for ‘Boat’ for development
No diesel shortage in country: BPC Chairman
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
SSC examinee shot dead during clash
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft