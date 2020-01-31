Samsung brings door-to-door customer service in Chattogram



Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Seungwon Youn along with officials inaugurating door-to-door customer service 'Samsung Service Van' in Chattogram recently.

This service van will roam around the cities on a weekly basis delivering services to customers, especially to those who called Samsung helpline and specifically asked for their services. The service vans will also stop in front of Samsung showrooms to provide advice on how to use Samsung products efficiently and ways to increase their product life.

Once a customer calls Samsung helpline and asks for their service, the van will directly go to the customer's house to provide the value-added after-sales service for all Samsung products; consumer electronics and mobile handsets.

The van will provide repair support for Samsung home appliances such as Televisions, Refrigerators, Washing machines, Air Conditioner and Microwave Ovens upon customers' request at Samsung helpline.

Furthermore, the van will collect mobile handsets from remote areas and after the repair is completed, it will be returned to the customer on the next visit in that area.

Currently, 9 Service Vans from Samsung are providing after sales service in rural areas in Bangladesh, by becoming a pioneer of Service Vans support of the country.

A toll-free call at 08000 300 300 will take Samsung Service Van at customers' doorsteps.















