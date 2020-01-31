Walton’s non-frost refrigerator at DITF captures visitors





Some unique features of this model like aesthetic and elegant tempered glass door design, huge energy efficient, world-class quality, affordable price, no need to use voltage stabilizer and big storage capacity are some big attractions for customers along with price attraction at Walton Pavilion in the DITF venue.

Along with this model, some other fridge models with huge energy efficient inverter compressor, digital display, glass door and BSTI's 'Five Star' energy rating are also getting huge response from visitors and buyers. Besides, some upcoming models such as IoT based side door and three cabinet smart refrigerators are also luring customers in the country's mega fair.

At Walton Pavilion 10 percent flat discounts, free home delivery, 12 months EMI at zero interest as well as maximum 36 months easy installment facilities are available on on all models of fridges, said a press release.

















