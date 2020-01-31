Sri Lanka in third rate cut after Easter bombings

COLOMBO, Jan 30: Sri Lanka's central bank Thursday announced a 50 basis point cut in its benchmark interest rates, the third reduction since the Easter bombings that killed at least 269 people.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said it was reducing its lending rate from 8.0 per cent to 7.5 per cent while the deposit rate was also cut by 50 basis points to 6.5 per cent.

It said the two previous rates cuts of 50 basis points each since the April 21 suicide bombings against three churches and three luxury hotels had not adequately brought down market interest rates for consumers. -AFP







