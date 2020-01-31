

Commissioner of Customs Bond Commissionerate, Chattogram Md. Mahbubuzzaman speaking as a Chief Guest at a meeting between the investors of Chattogram EPZ and Customs Bond Commissionerate, Chattogram organised by Bangladesh EPZs Investors' Association (BEPZIA) held at Investors Club of CEPZ on Tuesday aiming to ease of doing business continuing the investment and industrial friendly atmosphere prevailing in the EPZ. BEPZIA Chairman Md. Nasir Uddin, General Manager (PR) of BEPZA Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager of CEPZ Md. Khorshid Alam, Additional Commissioner of Customs Bond Commissionerate, Chattogram Mahfuzul Haque, Senior Vice Chairman of BEPZIA Executive Committee Takashi Miyata, officials of BEPZA, Customs and investors of CEPZ are also present there.