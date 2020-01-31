

Global stocks tumble over China epidemic worries

MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.5per cent as European shares followed Asian indexes into the red, stoking demand for the perceived security of safe-haven assets from bonds to gold.

Europe's broad STOXX 600 fell 0.9per cent in early trade, with indexes in Frankfurt .GDAXI, Paris .FCHI and London .FTSE lost between 0.7per cent-1.3per cent.

Adding to the gloom, disappointing earnings and trading updates weighed further on blue-chip stocks. Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) fell 4.8per cent after fourth-quarter profit halved to its lowest in more than three years.

US stock futures ESc1 pointed to a negative open on Wall Street.

The number of confirmed deaths from the virus in China has climbed to 170 with 7,711 people infected, and more cases are being reported around the world.

Chinese factories have extended holidays, global airlines cut flights and Sweden's Ikea said it would shut all stores in China.

One Chinese government economist said the crisis could cut first quarter growth in the world's No.2 economy by one point to 5per cent or lower, with the crisis hitting sectors from mining to luxury goods.

Investment banks also started to put figures on what the damage could be. Citi has said it expects China's 2020 growth to slow to 5.5per cent, after previously predicting it to be 5.8per cent, with the sharpest slowdown this quarter.

Still, others cautioned that estimates were hard to make.

"The economic impact will be determined by the extent to which it spreads," said Michael Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, adding that hard evidence of a hit to economic data was needed before the impact of the virus could be judged.

Benchmark US and German government bond yields fell sharply, with 10-year German bund yields dropping to a three-month low.

US 10-year Treasuries also fell 3 basis points to 1.5600per cent, their lowest since October US10YT=RR. The yield curve - as measured by the gap between 10-year and three-month note and a closely watched indicator of looming recession - fell again into negative territory.

Gold edged 0.3per cent higher XAU=.

The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee was due to reconvene later in the day to decide whether the rapid spread of the virus now constitutes a global emergency.

"There is some concern about tonight's presser by the WHO. The fear is that they might raise the alarm bells ... so people are taking money off the table," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS fell 2.1per cent to a seven-week low and has now dropped for six straight sessions. Indexes in Japan .N225 and Hong Kong .HSI fell 1.7per cent and 2.6per cent respectively.

Taiwan's benchmark index .TWII slumped 5.7per cent in its first session since the Lunar New Year break.









Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday the risks from any slowdown in the Chinese economy but said it was too early to judge the impact on the United States. -Reuters





