6 per cent interest on deposits from February 1





The decision came at a meeting of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) held on Tuesday night in the capital. ABB Chairman and Eastern Bank Managing Director Ali Reza Iftekhar presided over the meeting, where MDs of almost all banks were present.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Ali Reza Iftekhar said, "We will gradually bring down the deposit rate to 6 percent within March as part of our preparation for implementing the 9 percent lending rate from April."

"The ABB has asked all banks to implement the 6 percent interest rate on deposits from the beginning of February as we are committed to implementing the 9 percent lending rate from April," said managing director of a private bank claiming anonymity.

On December 30 last year, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that the lending rate would be as high as 9 percent and deposit rate to be maximum at 6 percent with effect from April 1,

"This is final, the maximum rate for lending will be 9 percent, and the maximum deposit rate will be 6 percent," Kamal had told reporters after a meeting with bank directors and chief executive officers at the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) office at Gulshan.

On January 20 this year, the government asked state-owned enterprises (SoEs) to place up to 50 percent of their surplus fund as deposit with private banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs).

The finance ministry's Financial Institutions Division issued a notice in this regard, saying the decision would help commercial banks lower lending rates to a single digit.

State-owned companies will receive a maximum interest rate of 6 percent on deposits, according to the notice. On the other hand, the companies will receive 5.5 percent interest rate for their deposits in state-owned banks.

The government made the decision as it aimed to boost private investment and kept up the pace of economic growth, said the statement.





















